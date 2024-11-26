Why Did Zach Bryan Stop His Concert Midway? Exploring Incident

Zach Bryan surely knows how to stand up for his crew members. The country singer had to stop his concert midway because someone from the crowd threw an object that hit his guitarist. Addressing the situation, he had to pause the show, per TMZ.

According to the outlet, it is yet not clear what was thrown at the guitarist onstage, but Bryan called out the person who did the deed. After the incident occurred, the singer stopped the show and picked up the thing that was thrown before walking over to the mic. He then asked the attendees to assist with identifying that individual.

As per the outlet’s article, with no quick answer, the country singer said, “Don't throw s**t at concerts.” The singer added that whoever threw that object would be thrown out of the venue. After this, he carried on with his show. As of now, there is no information about the person who did it.

But this is not the only news that the vocalist has been part of in recent times. Since last month, he, along with his ex-girlfriend, Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia, has grabbed major headlines because of their breakup.

Brianna, who is one of the hosts of the BFFs podcast, talked about their breakup and the alleged deal that she was offered by the singer’s team to not discuss their relationship. She apparently kept no filter while talking about the singer and making allegations.

The podcast also claimed that the last year of her life was the hardest one as she dealt with “abuse” from this individual. Brianna shared that she was still scared of him and said that her brain was rewired and that she was terrified to make him mad.

Advertisement

Both the individuals, who met during last year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, ended their relationship in October this year. They became a prime topic of netizens because of the way they broke up.

ALSO READ: 'For Shock Value': Kanye West Reportedly Intends To Do Nude Wedding Renewal With Bianca Censori And Invite Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian