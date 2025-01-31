British Singer Marianne Faithfull Passes Away At The Age Of 78; READ

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Marianne Faithfull, the British songstress who gained popularity in the 1960s, has bid adieu to the world. She was also known as the crown princess of Swinging Sixties London, per People magazine.

Her spokesperson shared a statement, obtained by the aforementioned outlet on Thursday, January 30: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter, and actress Marianne Faithfull. Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed.” The cause of her death has not been revealed yet.

As per the publication, Faithfull, who was born in London in December 1946, caught the eye of Andrew Loog Oldham, who was the Rolling Stones's manager, at a London party in 1964. He ended up launching her career, per People.

But she did not limit herself to just singing; she also ventured into movies like Girl on a Motorcycle, Three Sisters and Hamlet, which were stage productions.

When she was 18, she tied the knot with John Dunbar in 1965, and in the same year, they had a son, who they named Nicholas. Shortly after that, she left her husband and got into a relationship with Mike Jagger. The famous couple ended things in 1970.

As per People magazine, in her life, she battled excessive substance use, sporadic homelessness, and anorexia nervosa. As per the report, the stories, such as her spending six days in a coma in 1969 after overdosing on sleeping pills, overshadowed her professional front.

Among her multiple comebacks in the 70s, one of the most successful was her album titled Broken English, which was released in 1979.

In the same year, she exchanged vows with the Vibrators' Ben Brierly. The pair split in 1986. In 1988, Faithfull married Giorgio Della Terza. They parted ways in 1991.

Later on, she dated French record producer, Francois Ravard. The pair ended their 15-year-long relationship in 2009, per the Guardian.

As far as her recent year's works go, she released She Walks in Beauty, a spoken word record, in 2021. Faithfull was also part of The Seven Deadly Sins stage production in 2012.