Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About Split From Jax Taylor; Claims Her Decision ‘Wasn’t Made Lightly Or Quickly’

Brittany Cartwright has spoken up over her separation from Jax Taylor. While talking to the audience on the When Reality Hits podcast, the TV personality shared that it had been a difficult week for her amid filing for divorce from her ex-husband.

Cartwright revealed that while she was processing the divorce, the public caught hold of a completely different agenda altogether. The TV personality went into great detail about how people have misinterpreted her personal situation as a publicity stunt, which is not the case.

While speaking about her divorce, the Vanderpump Rules star shared, “I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch. I’m not saying this for anyone to feel badly, but I know that this is the life I chose and I’m so fortunate in many ways. I always want to be real with y’all.”

She further added, “My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth.”

ALSO READ: Jax Taylor Was 'Checked Out From the Marriage' With Brittany Cartwright? Source Reveals

Cartwright also stated that amidst the chaos in her personal life, her son, Cruzie, was her motivation. She also revealed that from the upcoming episodes onwards, she and Taylor would record the podcast separately.

According to the reports of US Weekly, Cartwright had filed for divorce on January 24, with the reason being cited as irreconcilable differences. Moreover, the reality TV star has asked the court to not grant any spousal aids to either of the parties.

Advertisement

Making her relationship status public in February, Cartwright shared on her podcast, “So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys.”

She continued to say, “I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this. Yes, marriages are very hard, and I had a particularly rough year.”

Brittany Cartwright and Jex Taylor tied the knot in 2019 and share a son from the five years of marriage.

ALSO READ: Brittany Cartwright Drops Alluring Instagram Post Just Hours After Filing For Divorce From Jax Taylor; Makes Strong Comment In Caption