Brittany Cartwright Drops Alluring Instagram Post Just Hours After Filing For Divorce From Jax Taylor; Makes Strong Comment In Caption

Brittany Cartwright is embracing a healing and glowing phase amid her divorce from Jax Taylor. Shortly after filing to end their half-a-decade-long marriage on Tuesday, August 27, she took to Instagram to share an alluring picture of herself in full glam.

“Getting my sparkle back,” she captioned the close-up shot, which showed her flaunting a hot pink deep-neck top. The reality star styled her brown, highlighted locks in barrel curls that framed her heavily bronzed face. With long eyelashes and a pout painted in nude color, she flashed the camera a charming stare.

Cartwright’s co-stars—past and present—flocked to the comments section of her post to leave encouraging comments.

“Shining bright, baby!” Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay wrote alongside multiple sparkle emojis beneath the post, as show alum Dayna Kathan finished her caption with, “and we LOVE to see it!!!” She added clapping hands emojis to her message.

“Yes!! Love you queen Britt,” The Valley star Nia Sanchez remarked with a sparkle and a heart emoji, while Zack Wickham commented, “Stunning. Love you so much.” He added a red heart and a heart-eye emoji to his text.

Mere hours before posting the upload, Cartwright submitted a petition in the LA Superior Court to dissolve her union with Taylor, whom she wed in June 2019 in her home state of Kentucky. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce and listed January 24, 2024, as their date of separation.

Cartwright sought full legal and physical custody of her 3-year-old son with Taylor in her filing but okayed visitation rights for her soon-to-be ex-husband. As for their finances, she sought to keep assets she acquired by gift or inheritance before marriage or after the date of separation.

Cartwright, who hosted a podcast titled When Reality Hits with Taylor, initially announced their separation in February, stating that the couple was taking some time apart with her moving into another home to prioritize her mental health.

Cartwright then revealed on season 1 of The Valley, which aired in June, what actually led to their fallout. “He was going to the bar and stuff, coming home and having these horrible hangovers that would make him mean as a f—king snake,” she shared with her castmates during an episode. “Finally, after he’s been screaming at me for hours... I packed me and Cruz up, and we got the hell out of that house.”

Taylor, who checked himself into a mental health facility last month, owned up to his anger issues before entering the treatment.

While he was away, Cartwright was reported to be hanging out with Bachelorette alum Tanner Courtad; however, the nature of their relationship remains unclear.

