BTS: Jungkook can't believe he actually read a book as he treats ARMY with a gorgeous selfie to swoon over

Not only did Jungkook treat fans with a gorgeous selfie but the BTS member also updated them on what he has been up to recently, which is actually reading an entire book.

While the quarantine period has been gloomy for all of us as we had to be on lockdown mode; for ARMY, it was made easier, thanks to BTS. The septet made sure to keep their fandom company as they released so much new content to fuss over. Whether it be the emotionally stirring docuseries, Break The Silence, where we got to witness the members talking candidly about their struggles with fame to celebrating their seventh anniversary with FESTA 2020, BTS surely had a very busy few months.

Moreover, what's so special about the K-pop band is that they always stay in touch with ARMY through various social media platforms, especially Weverse, where they reply to fan posts that interest them. That's not all! They also update ARMY on what they have been up to during their downtime. Jungkook, who was less active these past few months has now been popping up every now and then, much to the admiration of his fans. This time, Kookie decided to leave us swooning over his gorgeous looks in a candid selfie where The Golden Maknae is seen chilling on his bed with messy hair and a simple grey tee. ARMY couldn't get over his Bambi eyes, as RM had earlier termed them so affectionately.

Check out Jungkook's handsome selfie below:

Beautiful would be an understatement for Jungkook!

Furthermore, Kookie also made sure to update ARMY on what he recently accomplished, which shocked him quite a lot. According to the English translation by fellow ARMY member @doyou_bangtan, Jungkook wrote, "I’ll use the day in a manner that’s not wasteful. I just smashed through a book! (To think that I would [read] a book...)" Namjoon would be so proud of his Golden Maknae!

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently made headlines for photobombing Jin's selfies as he was shirtless. ARMY could not stop thirsting over The Golden Maknae, who has made it a habit to gatecrash his eldest hyung's selfies while Jin makes sure to post the snaps as they were, leaving ARMY elated.

BTS is gearing up for the release of Map of the Soul: The Journey, which marks the septet's fourth Japanese album. They have already released Stay Gold, which is the lead single of the upcoming album, along with a breathtaking MV that had BTS and ARMY reminiscing. Stay Gold hit the #1 spot on iTunes Hot 100 in 82 countries and became the first Japanese single by a Korean act to achieve the top spot in both the US and UK charts. Moreover, Map of the Soul: The Journey includes a ballad titled Your Eyes Tell, which has been composed by Jungkook. Before the album's release, ARMY will get to hear Your Eyes Tell as BTS will perform the song for the first time on Japan TBS CDTV on July 13.

During FESTA 2020, fans were left teary-eyed when Jungkook's self-composed song Still With You, made its way on the web. What was especially heartwarming about Still With You is that it was a dedication to the fandom.

Moreover, during Break The Silence, Jungkook would often speak about how BTS has meant the world to him and that he wouldn't change it for anything. "We've been a good influence on each other and we share similar dreams. Despite the emotional scars, we came together to talk, become motivated and supported each other," Kookie had honestly confessed. The Golden Maknae, when asked how he would like to be perceived as by the rest of the members, had a very sweet answer to give.

"The youngest member who's always causing trouble. I want them to think I’m a good person, that, 'He’s a good kid.' I'd like to be thought of as someone who is indispensable to BTS," the 22-year-old singer admitted.

While BTS enjoys some downtime every now and then, the septet is also gearing up for their next album, which could be looking at an October 2020 release. The upcoming album is going to be extremely personal as each member has been given a key responsibility; from producing to choreography.

During a recent V Live session, Jimin and Jungkook updated fans on the album sharing how all the members have submitted songs, which could be a part of the album, depending on the theme. ChimChim had earlier mentioned in a YouTube Live session that the members may soon begin recording the selected songs for the untitled album.

