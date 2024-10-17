Cameron Diaz Explains How Husband Benji Madden Helped Her In Leaving Hollywood; Says ‘Had To Push’

Cameron Diaz is set to return to Hollywood after taking a break from acting in 2014. The actress, well known for roles in The Sweetest Thing and Charlie's Angels, opened up about her journey at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit. Diaz thanks her husband, Benji Madden, for his support during her time out of the spotlight.

Diaz took a break from acting to spend more time with her family. The 52-year-old actress, who married Madden in 2015, embraced motherhood and had two children via surrogacy.

Their daughter Raddix is now four years old, while their son Cardinal is only six months old. Diaz stated that her choice to quit Hollywood was motivated by a desire to raise her family away from the spotlight.

"It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life," Diaz said. She said she honestly didn't care about anything else. Nobody's opinion, achievement, offer, or anything else could persuade her to reconsider her decision to care for herself and establish the life she truly wants. She added that she believes it comes down to what you are most enthusiastic about and for her, it was to start a family.

Diaz felt compelled to return to work during her time at home, thanks to her husband's encouragement. She described how Madden motivated her to pursue her career goals.

Advertisement

She said she needed to push herself. The actress added her husband just stated, "You've been supporting us and building the family. It's time for us to support you and let mommy ascend and do her thing."

Cameron Diaz will star in the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, with Jamie Foxx. The actress claimed that Foxx was influential in her decision to return to the big screen. "I couldn't say no to Jamie," she said. Diaz praised Foxx as a co-star who makes working enjoyable and simple.

"It will be so much fun," Diaz expressed her excitement for the project. Their first film together was Annie, and Diaz is excited to reunite with Foxx for the third time. She likes his professionalism and talent, which made her feel more at ease about returning to acting.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Lupita Nyong'o Like To Voice Any The Wild Robot Character Other Than Roz? Actress Reveals