EXCLUSIVE: Will Lupita Nyong'o Like To Voice Any The Wild Robot Character Other Than Roz? Actress Reveals

Lupita Nyong’o has revealed if she would be interested in lending her voice to any other character in her latest movie, The Wild Robot. She stars as Roz in the film. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nyong’o gushed about her fun experience making the movie, especially voicing a character fans have not seen her do before. However, when we asked if she'd pick any other character apart from Roz, she had a firm answer with very sweet reasoning.

Nyong’o said she would never pick any other character except for Roz which is the nickname for her robot character ROZZUM Unit 7134 in the movie. When asked if she could voice any other character from her movie which one would it be, the Academy Award-winning actress promptly replied, "No, I wouldn't want to voice any of the other characters."

She explained, "Because the other actors do such a good job of voicing those characters and I really am partial to Roz."

The plot of the movie follows Roz, a service robot who was left on a deserted island during a shipwreck. Roz struggles to fit into her surroundings and in the process accidentally crushes an abandoned goose nest which happens to have only one egg in it. She nurtures the egg till it hatches and has the help of a Fox Fink voiced by Pedro Pascal and an opossum voiced by Catherine O'Hara.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She Got To 'Work Out Her Voice' For The Wild Robot Character; Says It Was 'Lot Of Fun'

Heartstopper's Kit Connor voices the goose Bightbill. As he grows up, he soon learns to fly, however, he struggles to keep a good relationship with Roz after he learns the reason behind his real mother’s death. Later on, as the plot thickens, Roz goes through various adventures in and out of the island that influences her life's purpose.

Lupita Nyong’o's robot decides to depart from the island to shield its animals. Though going back to her factory settings, she remembers everything and embraces Brightbill upon their emotional reunion. The film follows a hand-painted visual style inspired by classic Disney films and Hayao Miyazaki’s works. This is also DreamWorks' last film with a completely in-house crew, as future works will outsource most of its parts from other studios.

The Wild Robot arrives in international theatres on October 18.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lupita Nyong'o Reveals What Intrigues Her About Voice Acting; Calls It a 'Creative Challenge' Amid The Wild Robot Role