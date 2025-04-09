Jennifer Lawrence Is 'Calm' New Mom After Birth of 2nd Baby with Husband Cooke Maroney; Source Praises Her 'Attitude'

Jennifer Lawrence is settling into her new life as a mom of two. Reportedly, the actress is doing well after welcoming her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple, who are already parents to 3-year-old son Cy, are now enjoying life as a family of four.

“Jen’s doing well,” the insider shared with PEOPLE. “Being back in that newborn phase with a toddler as well can be overwhelming, but Jen’s (got) such a great attitude. She’s meant to be a mom.”

The source added that Lawrence is calm and adapts easily to changes. “She’s calm and just goes with the flow. Cooke’s a great dad too. They are good at balancing it all together.”

While her first child, Cy, was born in Los Angeles, Lawrence gave birth to her second baby in New York City. A separate source confirmed this detail earlier in the week, also telling PEOPLE that the Don’t Look Up actress is doing well after delivery.

The source said she was very excited about the pregnancy and thought it was the perfect timing. They added that she was very active and felt good.

Jennifer Lawrence is known for keeping her family life private, but those close to her say she is enjoying motherhood. An insider mentioned that she is a fun mom who enjoys outings with her son and is also very protective, wanting her children to have as much privacy as possible.

Despite the challenges of raising a newborn and a toddler, she’s embracing the moment with a positive mindset. Sources say both Lawrence and Maroney are doing their best to manage parenting responsibilities equally and support each other.

Lawrence’s second pregnancy was confirmed in October 2024 when Vogue announced the news through an Instagram post and article, stating that the Oscar-winning actor would be welcoming her second child with her husband, art gallerist Cooke Maroney.

The following day, PEOPLE confirmed the news with a source who shared that Lawrence was thrilled to be pregnant again, felt it was perfect timing, and was excited that her son would be three years old when the new baby arrived. The source also stated that she loves being a mom.

