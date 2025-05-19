Cannes Film Festival 2025: Whopping 24 Million USD Deal Locked for Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's Die, My Love

Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Starring Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence, and more, Mubi has reportedly acquired the rights for the U.S. and multiple other territories. According to Variety, the deal with Mubi was valued at a whopping $24 million.

Die, My Love had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday evening and received a six-minute standing ovation.

Advertisement

The acquisition marks the first major sale of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Besides the USA, other territories include North America, the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Latin America, Turkey, Australia, Germany, Austria, and India.

Based on Ariana Harwicz’s 2017 novel of the same name, Die, My Love follows a new mother who descends into psychosis after developing postpartum depression. Notably, the director adapted the story to rural America, centering it around Jennifer Lawrence’s character.

In Die, My Love, the Hunger Games actress portrays a new mother consumed by both love and madness. Robert Pattinson stars as her husband.

This film marks Lynne Ramsay’s return to the Croisette after her 2017 thriller You Were Never Really Here, which starred Joaquin Phoenix and won Best Screenplay.

At the Cannes Film Festival press conference, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her own experience with motherhood and postpartum, saying, “I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum.”

Advertisement

She added that the feeling is extremely isolating and filled with intense anxiety and depression. “You feel like an alien wherever you go,” said the Red Sparrow actress.

Die, My Love is produced by Excellent Cadaver, Black Label Media, and Sikelia Productions.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Jennifer Lawrence Says Mothers ‘Feel Like an Alien’ Postpartum, Talks About Her 2nd Kid’s Birth