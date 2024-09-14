‘So Cute and Tiny’: Cardi B Shares Update on Newborn Days After Welcoming Third Child With Estranged Husband Offset

Cardi B recently shared an update about her newborn baby on social media and expressed gratitude towards her fans and supporters. The Bodak Yellow rapper welcomed her third child on September 7 with her estranged husband, Offset. She confirmed the surprising news on Instagram and posted adorable images of herself with her newborn. Read on further to know more details!

Cardi B recently updated fans about her newborn and how she feels after giving birth to her third child. She took to her broadcast channel to express her love for her newborn daughter and to thank her fans for their continued support. Cardi B dropped a cute selfie of herself on the channel and wrote, "Thank you, everyone, that has shown me so much love," adding, "I'm sooo in love with my little baby!! She so cute and tiny."

The rapper mentioned that she feels rejuvenated, empowered, and fully embraces her role as a mother. Cardi B thanked her fans for their kind words, noting that their support meant a lot to her.

Cardi B and Offset, who had been in an on-and-off relationship since they first started dating in 2017, welcomed their third child on September 7. The rapper shared the heartwarming news on Instagram and posted several adorable images showcasing their family's touching moments in the hospital. One of the photos shows the Bongos rapper beaming as she cradles her newborn while relaxing in bed, dressed in a vibrant robe.

Offset, who she filed for divorce from back in July, was also seen lovingly holding the baby in other photos and videos. In the caption, Cardi B wrote, "The prettiest lil thing," along with the baby’s birth date, "9/7/24."

According to People magazine, Cardi B officially filed for divorce from the Bad and Boujee rapper on Wednesday, July 31, after six years of marriage. A representative for the rapper confirmed the news to the publication, stating that her decision to end things with him is "not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming."

Meanwhile, the WAP rapper first confirmed that she was pregnant in August and expecting a third child, just a day after filing for divorce from Offset. In her announcement, Cardi B expressed, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you; you have brought me more love, more life, and most of all, renewed my power!"

Cardi B, who also shares two kids with Offset daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus, reflected on how her fans reminded her that she could have everything she wanted without having to choose between "life, love, and her passions." The rapper also thanked her supporters and mentioned she's looking forward to showing them everything they had inspired her to accomplish.