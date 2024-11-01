Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2024: From Janelle Monáe As E.T. To The Chainsmokers As Ratatouille

With two Halloweekends this spooky season, celebrities embraced the opportunity to showcase their creativity through elaborate costumes. Some transformations were remarkable, paying tribute to iconic characters while others brought a touch of nostalgia. Here are the standout celebrity Halloween costumes of 2024.

Halle Bailey turned heads as she channeled Halle Berry’s iconic Bond girl from Die Another Day.

Janelle Monáe took her transformation to the next level by dressing up as E.T., the beloved extraterrestrial from the classic film.

Jennifer Garner celebrated 20 Halloweens with her character Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30.

Luke Wilson made a splash on the Today show by reprising his role as Emmett from Legally Blonde.

Paris Hilton donned the iconic outfit of Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction.

Selena Gomez teamed up with Benny Blanco to transform into characters from Alice in Wonderland.

Chloe Bailey turned heads with her glamorous take on Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Alix Earle embraced the whimsical side of Halloween by dressing as the Cheshire Cat.

Lizzo showcased her creativity by dressing as Edward SZAhands, putting her unique twist on the character. Additionally, she made waves with another costume as a Face Card.

Amelia Dimoldenberg transformed into Roz from Monsters, Inc., embodying the grouchy slug-like librarian.

Christina Aguilera embraced the spooky season with her costume as Dracula, adding a modern twist to the classic character.

Victoria Justice took on the role of Coraline, showcasing a creative costume that highlighted the character's adventurous spirit.

The Chainsmokers put a humorous spin on Halloween by dressing as characters from Ratatouille.

Kerry Washington and Scott Foley brought a fun twist to Halloween by dressing as characters from Challengers.

Sabrina Carpenter embraced the retro vibe by dressing as Sandy from Grease.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse paid tribute to Phantom of the Opera with their creative costumes.

Winnie Harlow dazzled fans with her costume as Diana Ross.

