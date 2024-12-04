Chaninsmokers' Drew Taggart Engaged to Girlfriend Marianne Fonseca After Over a Year Together: See Celebration Photos

Drew Taggart, one-half of the electronic DJ and production duo Chainsmokers, is officially off the market. Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart announced his engagement to his girlfriend of almost two years, Marianne Fonseca, via a joint Instagram post with her on Tuesday, December 3. “HELL YEA!!” he captioned a slideshow of eight snaps and two videos from what appears to be their post-engagement intimate dinner celebration.

One of the assortment of black-and-white and color snaps shows Taggart, 34, gazing lovingly at his fiancée while she had her arms wrapped around his neck and shoulder. In another picture, the couple shared a smooch to celebrate the milestone step in their relationship. In contrast, other photos and videos show Fonseca proudly flaunting her new bling over a giant bouquet of red roses.

At the evening dinner, the pair matched in black and enjoyed good food and red wine, all while friends, family, and fans flooded their social media comments section with congratulatory messages.

“Yessssssss,” Fonseca’s friend and model Hailey Bieber commented. “Wowwwww!! Congrats brotha!! So happy for you!!” wrote Taggart’s friend, Dutch DJ Tiësto.

Alex Pall, the other half of the Chainsmokers, added, “LETS GO!!! The Chainsmokers are growing! Now big question is, will Drew take one of Mari’s last names?” Pall posed the question as he shared Taggart’s post on his Instagram Story to the tune of Orbit’s Friday Night.

Taggart and Fonseca were first romantically linked in May 2023, when the duo were spotted holding hands in Miami as they exited a VIP party hosted by Carbone restaurant.

The two frequently shared insights into their relationship on their respective Instagram pages. Most recently, the pair dressed up as Alice and Larry from 2004’s Closer for Halloween. In September, Taggart shared a sweet snap of himself and his now-fiancée posing in formal black attire in a vineyard. Back in July, he shared a humorous slideshow of photographs from their summer escape during which he did his best to get the perfect shot of his girlfriend.

Before Fonseca, Taggart was linked to Selena Gomez. The pair sparked romance rumors in January 2023 as they stepped out together several times in NYC that month. Gomez, however, quashed any speculations of a man in her life by sharing a graphic reading, “I like being alone too much.”

Underneath the image, she added #iamsingle.

Gomez, albeit, began dating Benny Blanco, her longtime friend and collaborator, soon after. The two have now been together for over a year.

