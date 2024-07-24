Chicago Fire Season 12 Ending Explained: Who Will Take Wallace Boden's Place As Chief?

Chicago Fire's May season finale offered a dramatic coda that redefined the concept of "Never Say Goodbye" by welcoming new bonds among the city's best firefighters and saying goodbye to old acquaintances. Even though Season 12 ends without any deaths, it is nevertheless full of drama, romance, and nuanced aspects of human emotion.

The episode focuses on the significance of accepting change, placing a strong emphasis on self-belief, and acknowledging individual achievements. It emphasizes the value of family ties throughout, which is a recurrent theme in the show.

Season 12 finale recap

The story highlights the characters' personal growth and resilience as they navigate challenges in both their professional and personal lives. It depicts how they grow, displaying resilience in the face of adversity and finding strength in unity.

Furthermore, the episode emphasizes the firefighting team's interconnectedness, portraying them as a tight-knit family rather than simply colleagues. Their mutual support and camaraderie are critical to overcoming challenges and celebrating victories together.

In general, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) travel to a new West Coast paradise in Season 12. It causes a few hiccups in Cruz's (Joe Minoso) and Chloe's (Kristen Gutoskie) otherwise perfect marriage.

Kelly Severide has to strike a careful balance between his marriage to Stella Kidd and his professional goals with AFT in the Season 12 finale. Meanwhile, gas leaks, collapsing concrete, and explosions pose an immediate threat to the entire city. This episode is a crucial prelude to the September 25 debut of Season 13.

Boden is moving on

The main focus of Never Say Goodbye is Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), who decides to leave the team to prevent Jude Robinson (Laura Allen) from succeeding him as deputy commissioner.

Throughout the season, Boden has been on a journey of growth, focusing on maturity and responsibility. In his final episode as a regular character, he faces a pivotal moment where he can prioritize his own well-being. Despite having a comfortable job, Boden decides to leave it behind to make a meaningful impact on the city.

In this episode, Boden faces a major fire, which serves as a watershed moment. He prioritizes saving his teammates over all else, demonstrating his dedication and selflessness. Despite his efforts to save everyone, the construction foreman sustains serious injuries and tragically dies.

