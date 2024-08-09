Christina Applegate Reveals How Watching Reality Shows Helps Her Cope With Multiple Sclerosis: ‘Very Useful’

Christina Applegate is just us with her everyday habits! She appeared on James Corden’s SiriusXM show This Life of Mine to discuss living with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2021. When the host asked how she manages her condition day-to-day, she gave an unexpectedly relatable answer.

“I find reality television very useful; that’s kind of it for me,” she said. “Anyone who knows me well knows that it’s on 24/7 in my room because I don’t leave my room very often. I know that sounds really depressing, but it’s kind of like, I need to sleep sometimes,” she added.

She admitted she loves reality TV shows and confessed that favorites like Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, The Real Housewives, and Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay are her top picks. She even noted that she could finish nine seasons in just two days.

Applegate further mentioned that she loves watching shows where people can be their vulnerable selves and show their imperfections. “Like, wow, those people exist. I love that. That’s why I love reality TV because they freak me out with how they walk this earth acting like that,” she added.

Regarding her MS diagnosis, she opened up to the host that while she was relieved to finally have a diagnosis back in 2021, accepting it was difficult. She explained that she had been experiencing various issues, such as balance problems and speech difficulties, for a long time.

Additionally, she noted that playing sports like tennis a couple of times a week would affect her knees and dehydrate her a lot.

Applegate further revealed that things worsened in January 2021, just before Dead to Me was set to shoot its final season. She noticed her toes would go numb, which she initially mistook for muscle spasms from hiking. Besides, she struggled to climb the stairs of her trailer during the shoot.

When she went to the doctor, they ran some tests and performed an MRI of her brain. “We were at work and my doctor said, ‘I really need to get on a Zoom with you to go over your MRI results,’” she recalled.

Upon receiving the results, she knew she had to inform the Dead to Me production team, as her diagnosis would affect her role in the show. When she called them, she didn’t quite have all the right words.

“I said, ‘You guys, it's f---ing MS,’” she told Corden. “And they were like, ‘Okay, we’re shutting down for the week.’ That was it. Then we just tried to figure out how to film and stuff, and we did. I mean, we finished it. It took us a long time, but we finished it.”

