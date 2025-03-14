Conan O’Brien Reveals Gladiator II, Wicked, Conclave And More Joke Ideas Scrapped By Oscars, ‘Fighting About…'

Conan O'Brien truly entertained everyone when he hosted this year's Oscars. However, it appears that a few ideas presented by the host to use for the show’s promo and for the opening bit to make it more entertaining were scrapped by the Academy.

While having a chat his Oscar's head writer Mike Sweeney on his podcast, Conan Needs A Friend, they talked about the ideas that were presented for the promo; the host stated, “We’re fighting about things couple have fights about."

O’Brien added that at a point, he thought, “Wouldn’t it be great if it’s just on the couch? Let’s lay it on a really big couch and I’ll be vacuuming and say, ‘Could you at least lift your feet? Or could you at least get up and help? Load the dishwasher?’”

He recalled that they wanted to do that and they were told that that couldn't happen. O’Brien reflected that one of the individuals from the Academy said, “Oscar can never be horizontal.” O’Brien said, “And that blew my mind. Like, wow, this is like the thighbone of St. Peter. This is a religious icon.”

The talk show host also shared that they wanted time to put an apron on the trophy as well, but the Academy did not allow that.

On the podcast, he also revealed that the original idea for the opening of the 2025 Oscars was also scrapped. The idea of the bit that was presented, involved the host goofing on all the films. He said that the idea started with him being in the Wicked, where he is in “all green, finishing ‘Defying Gravity’ or one of those songs.”

Advertisement

O'Brien added that after he was done, he would appear in Gladiator II and they fight with the swords, where he is the gladiator and then one notices that he is still green.

O’Brien shared-- then he would go to the Conclave, where one sees individuals voting their ballots and one of the hands was still green. The host would then go into Dune: Part Two’s universe, where Javier Bardem was prepping to break the fourth wall by calling out Brien for starting the Oscar parody by going green for Wicked.

The talk show host shared that the entire thing would have been about the due not coming off and that they had to shoot that in one day, adding that it would have also included characters like Count Orlok for Nosferatu as well.

The Sweeny said, “We loved it,” adding, “It was hammered out" prior to the LA fires occurring and even after that they sort of “honed it.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, the opening bit parody that made it to the show included The Substance, where the host of the award show crawled out of Demi Moore's character.