Cyn Santana Announces Her Pregnancy As Fans Spot Her Engagement Ring In The Recent Instagram Post

Cyn Santana broke the internet by announcing her pregnancy. The musical artist took to her Instagram account to flaunt her baby bump. But her pregnancy is not the only news, as her followers were quick enough to spot an alleged engagement ring on her finger. Santana last dated Joe Budden, but since their breakup, the reality star has not been dating publicly. It is now speculated by fans that Santana’s rumored mystery fiance is the father of her second child.

Cyn Santana shared her pregnancy news

On July 30, Santana shared a reel on Instagram where the singer surprised her fans with her second baby bump. “Life been showing out lately,” she captioned the video, hinting towards the new phase of her life. The news surely rejoiced her fans, who came forward and wished their best for her. But her second baby wasn’t the only surprise Santana shared.

After sharing the video, Cyn Santana posted a couple of her pregnancy photos, captioning them, “Big mama, big blessed.“ But fans further noticed that Santana wore a beautiful ring in her hand during her maternity photoshoot, raising speculations about the singer’s relationship status. Many fans took to the comment section and wrote about Santana’s new mysterious fiance, who is most likely the father of her second child.

A user wrote, “Damn she got 2 announcements pregnant and engaged. I know that's right, baby...congratulations keep winning in Private!!” “The ring the baby omgggggg congratulations,” a netizen noted. “Now that’s how you do it, show out with Snoh, baby bump, and beautiful diamond ring! Blessings to you,” another comment read.

Cyn Santana shares her first baby with ex-fiancee, Joe Budden

Santana was previously in a relationship with American media personality Joe Budden. The duo had a lasting relationship for three years, and they even exchanged rings. However, four months after their engagement, Santana decided to end her relationship with Budden. The former couple shared a child together, a son named Lexington.

Citing the reason for her separation, Santana then revealed in her interview with VH1 that her decision to break up with Budden was motivated by her wish to maintain her mental health. The singer revealed that the decision to separate her paths from Budden was one of her best life decisions, adding that she and her son are doing great at present.

“I did what was best for my mental health, my peace, and for me and my son … It was a decision that I had to make on my own. This wasn’t a unison thing … Let’s just say that I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been, and that was probably the best decision that I’ve made in my entire life. In the 26 years I have of living on this earth, the best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing,” Santana stated.

Cyn Santana has yet to confirm her relationship status or reveal the name of the father of her second child. However, her fans are happy to see the singer move on in her life as she happily embraces her coming future.

