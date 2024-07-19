'Only Talked Bad Things About Me': Cardi B Fires Back At Joe Budden Over Album Delay Criticism

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug use and explicit language.

Cardi B didn't mince words in her response to Joe Budden's recent criticism of her delayed sophomore album. During a Twitter Spaces session on July 18, the Grammy-winning artist responded to Budden's comments about her album release and even made serious allegations about his past drug use, as per Billboard.

"Bro, I gave you a lap dance two times in Starlets. You was high as f–k. High as f–k on coke, n—a… I don’t give a f–k when people talk s–t about me,” Cardi B stated. “It’s the fact you always talk shit about me Joe Budden. Out of nowhere, you would think I did something to this n—a… For the past two years, this n—a has only talked bad things about me.”

Cardi B claims Budden allegedly pinned her against other female rappers

Cardi B talked about how Budden allegedly pitted her against other female rappers. She expressed her displeasure with his comparisons, which she believes are false.

She claimed that every five or six months, he compares another female rapper to her, as well as new and old artists. She went on: "If you love these b—-s so much, why are you not talking about their album?" She claims he compares female artists to her and that her worst records outperform their best records. She stated that she does not care about any of these women.

Cardi also accused Budden of wanting her album to be released solely so that he could criticize it. "But you really want my album to come out so you can criticize it," she said. She explained that every time she drops something, he dislikes it.

Every time another female artist drops something and their performance is mediocre, he claims they are doing better than her. "What are you talking about? The s–t is in motion. Merch is in motion, the box sets is in motion. You don’t know s–t,” she said.

Joe Budden's predictions and apology

Budden predicted during a recent podcast that Cardi B would not release another album. He said we would never get another album and added he's standing on it. “Cardi got something dropping with my man Rob[49] on Friday, but that’s what Cardi’s gonna be now. A single artist.” He also suggested that Cardi's husband, Offset, may want her to release an album, likening it to a boyfriend wanting his partner to get a job.

Following Cardi's outburst, Budden denied the allegations of cocaine use and lap dancing. He promised to stop covering anything related to Cardi B. He wrote on X that all he wanted was an album by someone whose music he loved. Budden later apologized to Cardi, saying that while she cursed him, she was still hilarious. He said, "I apologize to @iamcardib for whatever I did and peace and love to all."

The anticipation for Cardi B's new album

Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in April 2018, which is more than six years ago. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, selling 255,000 albums in its first week, and won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys.

While fans eagerly await her sophomore album, Cardi B continues to make her presence known in the music industry. She is set to appear on Rob49's new track On Dat Money, which will be released on Friday, July 19.

