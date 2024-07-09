Dancing With The Stars’ Alums Maksim Chmerkovskiy And Peta Murgatroyd Celebrate 7-Year Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Tribute

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are a match made in heaven! The couple met while on Broadway in 2009, but it wasn’t until their paths crossed again on the show Dancing With the Stars that they began dating in 2012. Three years later, the Ukrainian dancer asked Murgatroyd to marry him while performing onstage in December 2015, and they exchanged vows in 2017.

On July 8, 2024, the couple marked their seventh wedding anniversary with loving Instagram tributes to one another amid expecting their third child together. Chmerkovskiy shared a photo from their 2017 wedding ceremony, with a heartfelt caption that said, "7 years married! Here’s to another 70 with you, my love! Hottest bride I’ve ever seen and easily the best party I’ve ever been a part of!"

Peta Murgatroyd also shared an image from the lavish event held at New York's Oheka Castle on her Instagram account with a sweet and mushy caption.

More about the couple's wedding back in 2017

The duo tied the knot in July 2017, having both a small ceremony at City Hall and a 300-guest celebration in New York the same month. Speaking to PEOPLE previously, they said they wanted their wedding to be in a castle and dreamt of it from the very beginning.

Chmerkovskiy fondly recalled the moment their two worlds merged, saying, "I was like, how are these two people in the same room? So I think it was that moment of, wow, what a celebration this is. And oh, it's our celebration. It was insane. It was amazing."

Peta Murgatroyd, on the other hand, treasured the moment after they were pronounced husband and wife, noting, "I was trying not to trip over my dress. When they said, 'You are now husband and wife,' that was like, 'Wow, holy crap. I'm married.' Yeah, it was a good moment."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's journey towards embracing parenthood

The couple, who welcomed their first child, son Shai, in January 2017 ahead of their wedding, were quite open about their struggles with infertility and the challenges of trying to expand their family.

According to US Weekly, Murgatroyd revealed in June 2022 that she had suffered three miscarriages while trying to expand their family. They later welcomed their son Rio in June 2023 via IVF, and seven months later announced that Murgatroyd was expecting their third child.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy contested as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars for fifteen seasons. He was often referred to as "the bad boy of the ballroom."

