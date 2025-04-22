Daredevil: Born Again Creator Breaks Silence on Spider-Man Easter Egg in Finale Episode; ‘Marvel Doesn’t Always…’

Daredevil: Born Again added references for many MCU characters, one of them being Spider-Man. The nod to Peter Parker in the finale episode of season one was subtle, but keen-eyed Marvel fans didn't miss the easter egg.

In the scene, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) plan their move against Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and his people while hiding on the outskirts of Red Hook Pier.

Advertisement

Towards the end of their conversation, Murdock admitted that they would "need an army." As he uttered those words, the background music played, which shockingly featured a melody that mimicked Michael Giacchino's Spider-Man theme.

The easter egg created all the hype for the series's future and potential MCU crossovers. The subtle hint created a frenzy online as people shared their surprised reactions on social media. One fan wrote that Spider-Man "better show up" in the series's 2nd season.

"Me begging Sony to let Spider-Man get into the Daredevil's army," another quipped. A third user expressed his/her disbelief, writing, "Ok, am I just delusional or is that the MCU Spider-Man leitmotif right before Matt says that he needs an army?"

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane broke his silence on the easter egg and what it entails. "I don't really know. That's the best way of putting that. Marvel doesn't always share their plans with me," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Dario admitted that he was also taken by surprise when he saw people's reaction to it. He further assured that he has no clue about the potential Spider-Man and Daredevil crossover as of yet. Or maybe he was being discreet!

For a universe as big as Marvel, anything is possible. Dario quipped that working with the MCU is full of surprises. "We have our little corner that is Hell's Kitchen and is kind of downtown from Avengers Tower," he said.

He added that whenever someone is interested in their "neighbourhood," it prompts discussions on certain characters and their futures. "And I haven't gotten any of that on Spider-Man yet," he added.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.