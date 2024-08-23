Dark Matter Season 2: Is It Happening? Renewal Status Explained

Blake Crouch's science-fiction novel Dark Matter was previously adapted into a show for Apple TV+. Last Friday, Apple announced a surprising decision to renew the series for a second season, despite the book's conclusion seemingly providing a satisfying end.

In the novel’s conclusion, multiverse traveler Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton in the show) successfully reunites with his real family in their original universe. However, they face the dilemma of choosing a new universe to avoid being tracked by alternate versions of Jason. The family enters the Box, a multiverse access point, and allows their son to decide where they should live, with their primary concern being staying together.

Apple’s decision to renew Dark Matter for a second season, despite the book’s resolution, mirrors bold moves seen in other adaptations, like the first season of Big Little Lies. With Blake Crouch serving as showrunner, the new season may explore additional dimensions of the story beyond the novel’s plot. Fans are curious to see what new developments and elements might be introduced.

Blake Crouch revealed in a press release that while writing and filming the first season of Dark Matter, it became clear that there was much more to explore. He noted that the show had only scratched the surface of the characters' struggles as they navigated a landscape of different realities. Crouch teased, “See you in the Box!”

Season 2 is expected to follow the Dessen family as they embark on a new chapter in an entirely new universe. The storyline will delve deeper into their challenges, especially with their teenage son and the world-changing information they possess, all while adjusting to a universe that is not their own.

The quote might hint at potential twists, such as Amanda Lucas, the alternate-universe therapist, possibly aiding Jason in escaping into the multiverse. In the book, Amanda disappears about three-quarters through, leaving Jason behind due to his dangerous obsession with finding his family.

Crouch hinted that there would be more to uncover about the Dessen family if they find a new home. Amanda's storyline could be reoriented, which might open intriguing possibilities for the future of the Dessen family and their adventures. Fans are left to speculate about how these elements will unfold in the upcoming season.

