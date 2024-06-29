Will There Be Dark Matter Season 2? Joel Edgerton And Showrunner Blake Crouch Discusses The Possibility

Joel Edgerton and showrunner Blake Crouch have recently discussed the possibility of a second season for Dark Matter.

Season 1 concluded with Jason guiding Daniela and Charlie into an unknown world through the Box, escaping from numerous versions of himself. Although this new world remains unseen, it suggests a hopeful future for the Dessens as they seek a haven.

Joel Edgerton and showrunner Blake Crouch hint at possibility of Dark Matter Season 2

In separate interviews with Screen Rant, both Crouch and Edgerton shared insights into the prospects of continuing the series. Blake Crouch, reflecting on Season 1's adaptation of his book, acknowledged the challenge of seamlessly continuing the story but expressed openness to exploring further if there's sufficient audience interest.

Crouch told the outlet, "As for a season 2, I think we have to let the series play out [and] we have to see where things stand and just do a gut check. See if there's an appetite for that. " He emphasized that Season 1 encompassed all elements from the original novel, leaving nothing held back for potential future seasons.

Joel Edgerton echoed this sentiment in a separate interview, highlighting the vast storytelling potential inherent in Dark Matter's premise of the Box and its implications for time travel.

He praised Crouch's creativity saying, "The great thing is, Blake is not somebody who just had one novel in him. Obviously, he's written many, many great speculative science fiction novels." He continued, "And I know that he's already thinking about it. So the moment there's any word to say, 'Let's do it,' he'll be in the science lab, tinkering away, working out what it is, and I guarantee he'll be inviting people like myself into that process."

Advertisement

Potential story plot for Dark Matter season 2

Regarding the narrative direction for a potential Season 2, the show could delve into the aftermath of Jason's universe now crowded with multiple versions of himself and the various alternate realities introduced. These fragmented storylines could serve as a rich foundation for exploring different dimensions and their implications.

Alternatively, Dark Matter could pivot to focus on unresolved story arcs involving secondary characters like Amanda and Ryan, offering fresh narratives without disrupting the resolution of Jason's family arc. This approach would expand the series' universe while maintaining continuity and depth.

Ultimately, the decision to pursue Dark Matter Season 2 hinges on audience reception and interest, but both Crouch and Edgerton remain optimistic about the series' potential for further exploration and expansion.

ALSO READ: Who Is Racquel Chevremont? Everything About New RHONY Cast Member