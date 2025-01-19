Dave Chappelle’s SNL Monologue: Wildfire Jokes, Trump Inauguration, and a Heartfelt Tribute to Jimmy Carter

Comedian Dave Chappelle took the stage for Saturday Night Live’s first episode after Season 50’s winter break, delivering a 15-minute opening monologue that covered a wide range of topics.

From the devastating Los Angeles wildfires to a heartfelt tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, Chappelle didn’t hold back. He also touched on the upcoming Donald Trump inauguration and the legal troubles of rapper Sean Combs. Throughout the monologue, Chappelle smoked a cigarette, providing his signature laid-back delivery and sharp commentary.

Chappelle started by explaining how executive producer Lorne Michaels had wanted him to host an episode after the election, but he had initially refused. “The moment I said yes, L.A. burst into flames,” he joked. “It’s tough because I’m tired of being controversial. I’m trying to turn over a new leaf.”

Chappelle quickly pivoted to the topic of the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, which he called the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history. “Because people in L.A. have nice stuff. I could burn 40,000 acres in Mississippi for like 6 to 700 dollars,” he said.

He also joked about the conspiracy theories surrounding the fires, adding, “There’s just too many factors. If you were a rational-thinking person, you have to at least consider the possibility that God hates these people. Sodomites!” But he quickly lightened the mood, saying, “That’s not true because West Hollywood was unscathed. How can you burn what is already flaming?”

Chappelle didn’t shy away from political topics, addressing Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration. He gave a message to the incoming president:

“The presidency is no place for petty people. Donald Trump, I know you watch the show, man, remember, whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you; whether they like you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you. I mean this when I say this, good luck, please, do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time.”

Turning to the legal issues surrounding rapper Sean Combs, Chappelle joked about Combs’ controversial 'freak-offs', drug-fueled parties allegedly lasting for days.

“I thought about it for a minute, I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m ugly.’ That was a tough way to find that out,” Chappelle said, reflecting on never being invited to these parties.

“Can you imagine if you were me, reading the newspaper and finding out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back and nobody called me? Boy, that really hurts.”

Chappelle’s monologue ended on a heartfelt note as he paid tribute to former President Jimmy Carter. He reflected on when he was in the Middle East while Carter was visiting Palestinian territories in Israel.

Chappelle shared how he was moved by the images of Carter walking with little security, as thousands of Palestinians cheered him on. “I said, ‘I don’t know if that’s a good president, but that right there, I am sure, is a great man,’” Chappelle said.

