Former US President Jimmy Carter Becomes Oldest Grammy Nominee at Age 100, Earning Nod in THIS Category

Jimmy Carter earned his 10th Grammy nomination at age 100 on November 8, making him the oldest nominee in the history of the Recording Academy. The former U.S. President was nominated in the Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for his album Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration.

The album, voiced by Carter, was released to celebrate his 100th birthday in October. It features recordings from Carter’s final Sunday school lesson delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, where he professed for years. His lectures are accompanied by music from Jon Batiste, Darius Rucker, Nicole Zuraitis, LeAnn Rimes, and more.

The project’s producer, Kabir Sehgal, previously told Georgia Public Broadcasting that the offering is truly a culmination of President Carter’s Sunday school lessons over decades, which he was blessed to witness in person. According to Sehgal, Carter’s lessons, set to music, were a way for him to show his affection for the Carter family.

The former president’s prayers and lessons recorded for the album touch on several topics, including the current political climate in the U.S. According to People, at one point in the album, the former POTUS advises the newer generation of politicians to be champions of human rights, environmental quality, and equality.

“Aren’t those things you would like to have?” he asks. “It puts the responsibility on us as Americans to make our country better by helping to give somebody else a better life.”

Carter has won three Grammys, all in the Best Spoken Word Album category. He won for Faith—A Journey for All in 2018, A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety in 2015, and Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis in 2005.

On his 10th nomination, the Carter Foundation shared a post on X, calling it “an honor” to be nominated for the prestigious award once again.

Nominated alongside Carter's album in the Audiobook and Narration category for the 2025 Grammys are George Clinton’s And Your Ass Will Follow, Guy Oldfield’s All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words, Dolly Parton’s Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, and Barbra Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra.

The news of Carter’s nomination comes 21 months after he entered hospice care.

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

