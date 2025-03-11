Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Ava Force Rachel’s Arrest?

Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is set to bring major showdowns and shocking revelations. Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) issues a firm demand, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) uncovers a hidden truth, and Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) makes her next bold move. With tempers flaring and schemes unfolding, Salem is in for another dramatic day.

Ava is furious after Rachel Blake (Ros Gentle) broke into her apartment and left her with a serious hand injury. Fed up with the chaos, she demands Rachel’s arrest and urges Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) to support her decision. However, Brady hesitates, fearing Child Protective Services might see this as more family dysfunction.

Advertisement

Brady worries that escalating the situation could jeopardize his custody of Rachel, but Ava won’t take kindly to any attempts to sweep this under the rug. If Brady refuses to back her up, Ava might even reconsider her promise to stay quiet about the past kidnapping ordeal. As tensions rise, their heated argument could spell the end of their relationship.

Meanwhile, over at the DiMera mansion, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) smugly revels in his freedom after Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) stops Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) from attacking him. Although Rafe insists EJ won’t get away with his imposter scheme, EJ remains confident that Dr. Wilhelm Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) memory-altering drug has erased any incriminating evidence. Still, Rafe refuses to back down and is determined to make EJ pay.

Advertisement

While EJ basks in his victory, Gabi takes another shot at him by revealing a game-changing secret to Paulina Price (Jackée Harry). She suggests that Belle Black’s (Martha Madison) personal connection to EJ is compromising her legal work, potentially pressuring Paulina to fire Belle and replace her with someone more impartial. Although Belle is resisting EJ’s charm for now, she won’t be able to hold out for long, as passion takes over later in the week.

Elsewhere, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) confesses a bombshell to JJ—he slept with Jada before the truth about the Rafe and Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering) swap was exposed. JJ is stunned by the revelation, and both men wonder whether Jada will come clean to Rafe.

With relationships on the brink, secrets unraveling, and revenge plots taking shape, Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives is packed with must-see drama. Will Ava succeed in pushing for Rachel’s arrest? Can Gabi convince Paulina to fire Belle? And will Jada tell Rafe the truth? Stay tuned to see how these explosive storylines unfold.