Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Theresa’s Return Shake Up Salem?

In Days of Our Lives on Monday, March 10, Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) strategizes her next move after regaining her freedom, while Rachel Blake (Ros Gentle) leaves Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) rattled with a fierce threat. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) presses EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) for the truth about his past actions.

At the town square, Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) plays hardball over a stolen necklace, much to Doug Williams III’s (Peyton Meyer) frustration. He’s determined to make amends with Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), but Melinda isn’t willing to part with her new treasure easily. Tensions escalate when Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) steps in and confronts Melinda, catching Doug off guard.

Meanwhile, Ava’s night takes a terrifying turn when Rachel Blake unexpectedly ambushes her at her apartment. Although Rachel had promised Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) she would back off, it’s clear she had no intention of keeping that promise. Her latest threat shakes Ava, who may retaliate with her own warning—or even attempt to have Rachel arrested once again.

Kristen soon grows uneasy about her mother’s sudden disappearance. As she pieces things together, she’ll realize that Rachel is still stirring up trouble—this time targeting Ava.

Elsewhere, Rafe corners EJ, demanding answers about the Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering) swap and its impact on Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). Despite Rafe’s relentless questioning, EJ remains tight-lipped, refusing to incriminate himself. However, the pressure intensifies as Rafe works to uncover the missing details from his fragmented memory.

Theresa, fresh out of prison, finally reunites with her family at the townhouse. While Tate Black (Leo Howard) struggles with the distressing news about John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) disappearance, Theresa and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) rally around him for support. But Theresa’s return isn’t just about family—she’s ready to shake things up, particularly in Tate’s ongoing baby drama. Her next target? Amy Choi (Shi Ne Nielson), setting the stage for a heated showdown.

With Theresa back in town, Ava facing new threats, and Rafe determined to uncover the truth, Days of Our Lives is packed with tension and intrigue. Stay tuned as the drama in Salem continues to unfold.