Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Chad Uncover the Truth About “Fake Abigail” and Confront Cat Greene?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 21, tease a pivotal moment as Chad DiMera comes face-to-face with the truth about “Abigail” and the ongoing conspiracy. With Steve Johnson’s help, the real identity of the woman posing as Abigail DiMera is about to be exposed, leaving Chad grappling with the reality that his new wife isn’t who she claimed to be. This dramatic twist is set to shake up Salem and reveal deep secrets.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Chad’s quest for answers intensifies after Steve Johnson knocks out Mark Greene and exposes “Abigail” as a fraud. The woman Chad believed to be his wife turns out to be Cat Greene, a part of a complex scheme involving her brother Mark and their captive mother, Catharina Meleounis. Catharina, once thought to be dead, is alive and has been held hostage, which explains the siblings' desperate actions. Chad is left reeling from the heartbreak of losing Abigail all over again and must now process the betrayal from Cat and Mark.

Meanwhile, in Salem, Kristen DiMera refuses to release the paralysis cure that could save Sarah Kiriakis unless she gets control of Titan. Her ultimatum leaves Xander Kiriakis fuming, and difficult decisions must be made. Brady Black, meanwhile, forgives Sarah for her part in his wrongful imprisonment, but tension remains regarding Kristen’s influence over him.

As the secrets unfold, Marlena Evans and Kayla Johnson catch up, sharing concerns about Brady’s relationship with Kristen, while Chad confronts Cat and Mark’s betrayal, setting the stage for more dramatic confrontations.

With Cat Greene’s identity revealed and her scheme exposed, Chad DiMera faces the emotional toll of losing Abigail once again. Will Chad find a way to move forward after such a painful deception, or will the truth push him toward vengeance? As tensions rise in Salem, Days of Our Lives promises more twists and emotional fallout, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

