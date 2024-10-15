Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Xander Finally Make Fiona Pay for Her Deception?

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives airing on October 15, Xander Cook is set to confront a painful truth. After stopping Fiona Cook from harming Sarah Kiriakis, Xander is furious over her string of deceptions, which included her previous hit-and-run attack on Sarah. As Sarah regains her memories of the incidents, Xander becomes more determined than ever to see Fiona pay for her actions.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Meanwhile, other residents of Salem face their own emotional battles, including Brady Black and Johnny DiMera. Let’s dive into the drama and see how these storylines may unfold.

Xander Cook is livid after discovering the extent of Fiona Cook’s treachery. Having stopped her from pushing Sarah down the stairs, Xander learns that this isn’t the first time Fiona has tried to harm Sarah. She was also behind the hit-and-run that left Sarah fighting for her life. As Sarah’s memories resurface, the depth of Fiona’s betrayal becomes even clearer. Xander, who has long dealt with his own moral gray areas, draws the line when it comes to Sarah’s safety. His anger toward Fiona reaches its boiling point, and he vows to ensure that she faces justice for everything she’s done.

The tension between Xander and Fiona comes to a head as he resolves to sever ties with her completely. With Sarah’s safety at stake, Xander isn’t willing to let Fiona off the hook. He’s ready to turn her over to the authorities, and it’s only a matter of time before Fiona finds herself at the Salem police station, facing the consequences of her actions. Fans can expect a heated confrontation between Fiona and Brady Black, who also has a score to settle with her for the chaos she caused in his life.

Meanwhile, Brady Black expresses his gratitude to his brother, Eric Brady, for helping him uncover the truth. Brady, who had been falsely accused, appreciates Eric’s unwavering belief in his innocence. This brotherly moment adds some emotional relief to the otherwise intense drama surrounding Fiona’s arrest.

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson deal with the aftermath of their impulsive hospital hookup. Both are feeling regret over what happened and decide that it’s best to remain friends, at least for now. This decision leaves room for future tension between them as they navigate their complicated feelings.

Another brewing conflict involves Johnny DiMera, who is dealing with jealousy and confusion after mistakenly believing that his wife, Chanel DiMera, had been unfaithful. Johnny walked in on Alex in bed with someone, but he didn’t realize that it was Stephanie, not Chanel. Still, Johnny is set on confronting Chanel, leading to an unnecessary confrontation that could put their marriage on shaky ground.

With Xander determined to bring Fiona to justice and Johnny gearing up for a confrontation with Chanel, Days of Our Lives promises a week filled with emotional showdowns and shocking revelations. Will Fiona finally face the consequences of her dangerous actions, or will she find a way to escape punishment once again? And how will Johnny and Chanel’s relationship fare amid this misunderstanding? Fans will have to keep watching to see how these intense storylines unfold in Salem.

