Deadpool & Wolverine Costars Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman In Talks To Host Oscars 2025? Find Out

After delivering the massive Marvel hit Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will reportedly reunite on the Academy Awards stage to host the ceremony.

Deadline has confirmed that the duo has been approached by the ceremony organizers, along with other celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Will Ferrell, and Amy Poehler. Additionally, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock have not been considered for the role this year, and both Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney have turned down the offer.

The offers come in for Jackman and Reynolds after the actors won over fans' hearts with their on-screen chemistry. Meanwhile, the duo previously took over the Oscars stage back in 2009. According to a few sources close to the actors, the Marvel duo has been giving mixed signals about whether they will take up the gig or not.

As per Deadline, an insider revealed, “The outreach is real, but there are mixed signals as to whether the stars are willing to participate."

They further added, "I would guess there is also the question of Disney’s and Marvel’s actual planned Oscar campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine, where I’ve heard Reynolds will be campaigned for lead actor and Jackman for supporting."

The source concluded by stating that the decision will be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the duo recently came together to celebrate their birthday month together and were joined by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. The filmmaker shared the pictures on his Instagram account, where the longtime friends were standing on either side of a flowery cake.

In the snaps further, Levy too entered the frame. The director wrote a caption as well, which read, “October is the best month for buddy birthdays🎂 A perfect fall day celebrating early with two of the BEST❤️💛.”

While Jackman turned 56 on October 12, Ryan Reynolds will celebrate his 48th birthday on October 23.

As for the latest Marvel release, The Proposal actor yet again donned the suit of Deadpool and teamed up with Wolverine, played by Jackman, to fight the evil of Cassandra Nova in the movie.

The Marvel movie is available to stream on Disney+.

