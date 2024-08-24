Dennis Quaid Says Parent Trap Co-Star Natasha Richardson’s Death 'Breaks' His Heart; Details Inside

The Long Game actor Dennis Quaid would love to make a sequel to The Parent Trap, but he doubts it will happen because of the late Natasha Richardson. Speaking at the premiere of his new film Reagan, Quaid mentioned that it's hard to imagine doing a sequel without Richardson, who died in 2009. He added that her death still breaks his heart.

In the 1998 The Parent Trap remake, Quaid and Richardson played the parents of Lindsay Lohan's characters. Quaid praised Lohan, now 38, as fantastic and noted she has grown into a beautiful person.

He also mentioned the possibility of a sequel, where his character might pass on a vineyard to his daughters, but is unsure if it will happen. Despite this, Quaid believes the 1998 film has a strong legacy.

"The Parent Trap was a major career milestone for me," Quaid said. "It’s close to my heart and a beautiful movie. I believe people will be watching it 100 years from now."

Quaid says Natasha Richardson's accident devastated him and many others. He admired her happy marriage to Liam Neeson and her positive demeanor at work, which impacted everyone around her.

Reflecting on The Parent Trap, Quaid notes that it feels like just yesterday, even though the film recently marked its 20th anniversary. He reminisces about the original 1961 film and how the 1998 remake became a favorite among kids, often used by parents as a babysitter. Quaid humorously adds that he used to be a babysitter for many kids while their parents were busy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘He’s Way Past Me At That Age’: Dennis Quaid Praises Son Jack Quaid's Success