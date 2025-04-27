Details of Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner’s Wife Jillian’s Attempted Murder Revealed by LAPD; Raised Pistol to Firing of Shots

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to shooting.

Jillian Shriner, author and wife of Scott Shriner, who is a bassist in the hit band Weezer, turned everyone's heads when her name grabbed headlines for being shot by the authorities in her shoulder in Los Angeles.

Now, in the update of the same news, body cam footage has been released by the LAPD, which shows the officers indeed firing on Jillian on April 8, per Newsweek.

In the footage, the police were searching for three individuals who had an alleged involvement in a hit-and-run case in the Eagle Rock area of LA. While the authorities were searching them, they came across Shiner, who was reportedly armed with a handgun in her garden.

In the footage, the officers can reportedly be heard calling on Shriner to drop the gun. One officer allegedly said, "Ma'am, we're trying to help you." An officer later said, "You're going to get shot, it's the police," before asking her to put the weapon down.

But it appeared that the author did not listen to the command by the police, and the outlet reported that, according to one of the police officers, Shriner raised her gun.

As per the publication's article, an officer mentioned that she pointed the weapon, not at them, but she had lifted it up. Another officer said, "Oh, she racked it!

Post this, multiple gunshots were reportedly heard. After this, an officer can be heard saying that shots were fired, and "officer needs help." As of now, it is unclear as to who fired the initial shot.

The outlet reported that, according to the authorities, the author was hit in her shoulder and then retreated inside her property. Later, Shriner surrendered to the police and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The author was taken to the hospital as well. The police also released a 911 call between Shriner and the operator during which she reportedly said that she had her gun, "he said," to put her weapon down.

Shriner added, "I said put down your f****** gun. And then he shot me." A 9mm handgun was recovered by the authorities from her property.

As far as the people who were originally being searched by the police for the hit and run case, one of the three individuals was later arrested, but the other two are yet to be captured, per the authorities.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

