Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: 6 things to know about the performances by Dove Cameron and more

The New Year's special will see Ciara heading the celebration at Disneyland whereas Billy Porter will be taking on New Orleans. There are also a host of performers who will be entertaining the audience as they celebrate the arrival of the New Year in a special manner. This year's top-notch performances include K-pop icon J-Hope, Duran Duran and New Edition among others. Here's all you need to know about the same.

As the New Year begins, some of the biggest celebrities will be appearing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The celebrations, which will air on ABC beginning at 8 P.M. ET/7 P.M. CT Saturday, December 31 have been a tradition since 18 years. Like every year, this year too will feature some of the biggest performers and celebrity hosts.

DJ D-Nice will be hosting the celebration in Los Angeles, which includes a star-studded lineup of performers such as Wiz Khalifa, Dove Cameron, Finneas and more. In Puerto Rico, former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres will lead the countdown while artists such as Farruko will perform.

Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy were the co-hosts for the evening and speaking about the celebration, Ryan said, "It's like the one moment that it seems everybody in this country is on the same page. "Yeah it's the one moment we all seem aligned in saying 'Happy New Year.'" Koshy spoke about her co-host and added, "He is America's most valuable player. What he does is a sport. He's narrating. He's running across town. The amount of steps. I was trying to convince him to put a pedometer on his ankle because the amount of steps that he takes is insane. All across Times Square."

Seacrest has been a regular at hosting the New Year event and once he also recalled to US Weekly how he had gotten "stuck in the elevator getting up to the ball before." Recalling the incident, he said, "That was a little stressful because they tell you to remain calm and it’s almost impossible." In another throwback moment, he also revealed how he once gave his coat to Taylor Swift who was among the performers and said, "When I was with Taylor Swift one year, it was cold, so I gave her my coat after she’d just performed and I realized all of my communication equipment was attached to it."

Halle Bailey's Disneyland performance

While Halle Bailey is set to stun the audiences with her performance in n The Little Mermaid later this year, she recently kicked off the New Year celebration with an amazing cover performance of Janet Jackson‘s Together Again. Bailey's rocked alongside the headlining performers from Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Saturday during the annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Bailey took to the stage looking like a diva in a sequinned bodysuit.

Dove Cameron's performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Dove Cameron also took to the stage for a stunning New Year performance as she arrived at the Disneyland stage. Cameron took to the stage sporting a black bustier with an inverted black skirt. She busted out her hits including a performance of Boyfrien. She also performed her other hit number on stage, as she rocked the stage with Bad Idea.

J-Hope's New Year's Eve performance

BTS' J-Hope was also among the major performers at the New Year's Eve special event. The K-Pop star delivered an energetic performance on his solo tracks = (Equal Sign) and Chicken Noodle Soup as well as a remix of the hit BTS song Butter. J-Hope was seen sporting a cream-coloured sweater and bucket hat during his performance. Earlier, the BTS member was also clicked rehearsing for the big evening. A promo of the same was shared on the Twitter handle of the New Year's event and fans couldn't help but praise J-Hope for his dedication as they watched him rehearse amid the chilly weather.