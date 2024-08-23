Did Alleged Ketamine Queen, The Prime Suspect In Mathew Perry’s Death Refer To Him By Code Name Chandler?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death by drug overdose.

Mathew Perry’s death investigation is unraveling into a larger conspiracy! Amongst the doctors and helpers who’ve been around the actor in the days leading up to his death, many have pleaded guilty on counts of Ketamine distribution without medical consultation.

One of the prime suspects in the case is Jasveen Sangha, dubbed Ketamine Queen. Amid the ongoing investigations, prosecutors claim that she allegedly referred to the actor “using a name of a well-known character that [Perry] portrayed in a television series,” as stated in fellow suspect Erik Fleming’s plea agreement.

However, the agreement doesn’t specify which character name Sangha used as the code name, and a spokesperson for the Department of Justice refused to respond to a request for clarification.

Fleming and Sangha are two of five defendants charged in connection with Perry’s death, out of whom Fleming has pleaded guilty but Sangha has not, despite facing multiple charges related to drug distribution. If proven and pleaded guilty, she would most likely face a life sentence.

According to the plea agreement, Fleming claimed that he purchased ketamine from Sangha and distributed it to Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who pleaded guilty to injecting the actor with the drug on the day of his death. After his death, Sangha allegedly texted Fleming, “Delete all our messages.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry’s Friends Are Sad He Was 'Surrounded By Enablers’; Arrests In His Case ‘Have Brought Back A Lot Of Feelings' For Them, Says Source

The other two defendants are Perry’s doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, both charged with one count of ketamine distribution. The latter is expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

During a press conference, United States Attorney Martin Estrada claimed that the defendants took advantage of the late actor’s addiction struggles for monetary gain. “These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being,” he said in a statement.

“Drug dealers selling dangerous substances are gambling with other people’s lives over greed.” The statement further emphasized that drug dealers must be held accountable for the deaths they cause.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry’s Assistant Found Him Unconscious On ‘At Least Two Occasions’ Ahead Of His Death