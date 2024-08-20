Matthew Perry’s Assistant Found Him Unconscious On ‘At Least Two Occasions’ Ahead Of His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Matthew Perry’s former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute Ketamine causing death, revealed that he found the Friends actor unconscious on numerous occasions. It was Iwamasa who administered the final fatal shot of Ketamine that killed Perry on October 28.

In a plea agreement obtained by Page Six, Iwamasa admitted that he injected Perry with “significant quantities of Ketamine,” approximately 6-8 shots per day, leading up to his death. He also revealed that as a result of the excessive dosage, Perry was found “unconscious at his residence on at least two occasions.”

On the day of the actor’s death, the doctor injected him with two doses, one around 8:30 a.m. and the other around 12:45 p.m. However, 40 minutes later, Perry allegedly asked Iwamasa to prepare his jacuzzi and “shoot [him] up with a big one,” referring to a high dose of Ketamine. Unfortunately, it ended up being the actor’s last words.

When Iwamasa returned to Perry’s estate after running some errands, he found the actor floating face down in the jacuzzi. The incident sent shockwaves across the globe and was deemed to be a case of accidental drowning.

Advertisement

However, last week, authorities charged many of the late actor’s staff members, including Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, and Jasveen Sangha— known as the Ketamine Queen—in connection to Perry’s death.

The 17 Again actor’s substance abuse journey is no mystery; throughout the filming of his hit sitcom Friends, he was going through these personal challenges. He started abusing Ketamine in September 2023; however, before his death, he was using the drug as a medicinal cure for depression.

Chavez and Plasencia allegedly schemed to get more profit off of Perry’s addiction struggles. “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” the latter allegedly texted the former, referring to the Friends star who reportedly paid $55,000 for the drug.

In the ongoing investigation, Chavez has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute Ketamine. However, Plasencia pleaded not guilty to his multiple charges, including one count of conspiracy to distribute Ketamine, seven counts of distribution of Ketamine, and two counts of altering and falsifying documents related to the investigation. Stay tuned for updates!

Advertisement

Discalimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.