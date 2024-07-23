Did Beyonce Give Permission To Use Her Hit Track Freedom For Kamala Harris’ Presidential Campaign? Here’s What We Know

Amid the ongoing U.S. election scene which is marked by intense competition and shifting dynamics, Vice President Kamala Harris grabbed the spotlight during her first official visit to her campaign headquarters on July 22 evening, walking out to Beyoncé’s hit track Freedom. A source close to Harris told CNN that her team got approval from Beyoncé’s representatives to use the song throughout her presidential campaign as she advocates for several key issues in the competition.

According to the source, Beyoncé, who is known as someone for maintaining strict clearance guidelines around her music, gave quick approval to Harris’ campaign when they sought permission to use her track for Harris' political campaign hours before she walked out to the song.

CNN reports suggest that Harris has Beyonce's support

According to reports by CNN, if Beyonce has allegedly granted Harris and her team permission to use her track Freedom, as a campaign song it reportedly indicates that Harris has the superstar’s support. In addition, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, reportedly endorsed Harris on 21 July 2023 shortly after Biden announced stepping down from the race.

“New, Youthful, Sharp, energy !!!!” Knowles posted on her Instagram with a photo of herself alongside Harris. “Putting personal Ego, power, and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden, for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go”.

Back in 2020, Beyoncé endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket, posting on her Instagram to encourage her followers to vote.

Beyonce has a history of endorsing Democratic candidates

Well, this is not the first time the pop icon has been in the news when it comes to politics, she has a history of endorsing Democratic candidates. In 2013, she sang the National Anthem at the inauguration of President Barack Obama. In 2016, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z headlined a pre-election show for Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio, with her backdrop dancers dressed in blue pantsuits to honor the woman who could have been the first female president.

Freedom, which featured Kendrick Lamar, debuted on Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade. The 2017 Grammy-nominated song became an anthem in many demonstrations following the 2020 death of George Floyd. The track with its powerful lyrics managed to appear on various music charts. It peaked at number 35 in the US, on the Billboard Hot 100, and 40.