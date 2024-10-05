Did Glen Powell Get His Own Family Guy Character? Find Out As Makers Reveal Details About Halloween Special Episode

Glen Powell joins the cast of Family Guy as the Hit Man star gets his own character in the animated series. As the actor has recently reached for the skies with his Netflix release and a rom-com, Anyone But You, he will add another feather to his cap by voicing his own character in the Halloween special episode of the show that will be dropped on Hulu.

According to the trailer released by the makers and the streaming platform, Powell’s character does not appear until the end and the fans get to see him roasting Joe, who stood second in the Pumpkin contest.

Moreover, the Halloween special contest will mark 25 years since the show first aired. While Powell is one of the popular roles to look out for, the audience should also keep an eye on other famous roles, which may have been kept a surprise in the trailer.

In conversation with an entertainment portal, the showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin talked about what new can be expected of the special episode and why they approached Powell to take up the role in an iconic show.

Speaking of the Twisters star, Appel confessed that they needed an actor who would take up the role of a “cocky” person and there was no better person than Powell to pull it off, claimed the creators.

Apart from the Halloween episode, the fans can also look forward to other holiday specials, including the Christmas episode.

Meanwhile, as for Powell, the actor has a plate filled with projects in the coming months. The actor has been roped in for the reboot of the 1987 film The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright and based on the novel by Stephen King. Another project lined up for the actor includes playing the lead character in Monsanto, opposite Laura Dern and Anthony Mackie.

As the fans of Powell enter the year of 2025, they will be in for a treat as the actor is expected to come up with strong performances and good scripts. The last project where the actor appeared was in Twisters, alongside Daisy Edgar Jones. The film performed decently on the box-office.

