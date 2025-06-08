Did Justin Bieber Injure His Knee Amid Multiple Rants and ‘Mean’ Remark Towards Hailey? Here’s What We Know

Baby hitmaker Justin Bieber has presented another thing for the fans to worry about. According to a report from Page Six, the singer was spotted ahead of a spa session in West Hollywood, California, on June 6. While his visit was nothing out of the ordinary, the singer sported a knee brace, raising concerns about his physical condition.

Justin Bieber’s run-in with the paparazzi just before the weekend turned into a bit of a surprise as a visible knee pad took the forefront of the worries aimed at the Canadian star. It is not known whether an actual injury has taken place or if the singer is under care for something else.

It is also possible that the brace was used to manage a pre-existing issue or a basic muscle spasm; however, the star himself has made no attempt to clarify the same to his admirers.

Justin Bieber’s Instagram rant

This comes between fans’ concerns about the 31-year-old’s recent uncontrolled rants directed towards his haters. Another round of them was fired on his Instagram recently, where he asked people to stop pointing out his flaws or give suggestions about how to make his life better. He instead wanted them to improve their own lives.

While an otherwise noble thought, the timing of the words couldn’t be more wrong, as Justin Bieber’s recent comments towards his wife, Hailey Bieber, have raised alarm.

Justin Bieber’s behavior towards his wife Hailey

The singer was quoted as posting a ‘mean’ remark towards his partner. He wrote that once, during a fight, he said to the model that she would never make it to the cover of Vogue magazine. Backlash poured in from all sides about his intention and disrespect towards her, making the singer delete the caption and replace it with just an emoji.

Mother to his son Jack Blues, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin go way back, when the latter was a fan of him. They began dating and soon got into a marriage that has been at the center of scrutiny and attention for years. The couple welcomed their first child in August 2024, and there have been countless rumors of the couple going separate ways ever since they were first linked in 2015.

