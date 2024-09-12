Did Prince William Win Over Kate Middleton By Earning His Air Force Title? Here’s What Reports Say As He Visits RAF Base

Prince William returns to his public engagements at the horse’s speed as the royal member marks his visit at the RAF base, where the future monarch received his wings in 2008, and then girl friend Kate Middleton by his side.

The prince’s trip to the Air Force base comes after the announcement of Middleton being off her chemotherapy treatment. The Prince of Wales visited the base on behalf of his father for the Sovereign’s Parade at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

Meanwhile, Prince William also headed to Wales on September 10, after Princess Kate shared a personalized video on the official account of the Kensington Palace, where she detailed her nine months into the cancer treatment.

As for the Duke of Cornwell, he had lowered his profile and engaged in fewer public duties in the past months to be available for his wife at all times.

However, with Middleton on the path of a speedy recovery, William has laid out a schedule for the week, wherein he will be heading for a few outings. He will be visiting Cape Town while also taking a trip around South Africa in November for the Earthshot Prize.

ALSO READ: Prince William Grows Back Beard Which Was Previously Discouraged And Sparked Debate With Prince Harry

The prince will be heading out without Middleton this time around.

As for the part of his visit at the RAF Base, William, on September 12, received a royal salute and had inspected the guard ranking from the front. At the ceremony, 48 cadets perceived their officer warrants by completing their modular officer course.

Advertisement

The officer joined the cadet training from across countries such as, Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan, and Uganda.

Speaking of the video shared by Wales’, Middleton revealed the highs and lows of going through the cancer diagnoses and its treatment.

In the heartfelt video, the Princess of Wales shared, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She further added, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

Advertisement

The princess also mentioned that she is looking forward to indulging in more of the royal duties in the coming days.

Princess of Wales had announced her cancer diagnosis to the public in March 2022.

ALSO READ: ‘Good News But...’: Prince William Shares Kate Middleton’s Health Updates Amid Her Ongoing Cancer Treatment