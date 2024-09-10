‘Good News But...’: Prince William Shares Kate Middleton’s Health Updates Amid Her Ongoing Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton has been keeping away from the public eye as she is currently undergoing cancer treatment. In one of the recent outings, the Princess of Wales revealed that she has completed the course of her chemotherapy therapy sessions and is looking forward to speedy recovery.

During his conversation with Hello magazine, Prince William shared that his wife is doing well, but there is a long way to a complete cure. Talking about Middleton’s complete chemotherapy sessions, the future monarch revealed, "It's good news, but there is still a long way to go.”

Prince William first stopped at the Swiss Valley Community Primary School, where the public was eager to know the health status of the princess. William shared with the crowd, "She is better, and thank you."

Meanwhile, the individuals from the audience stated to the People Magazine that they had been waiting to hear about their princess. Jane Stoneman, one of the people from the crowd, said, "I said it was great to see Kate was better and recovering. I told him I enjoyed the video and asked him to give her the card and all my love."

ALSO READ: What Next For Kate Middleton In The Wake Of Winning Cancer Battle? Source Reveals

Stoneman further added, "He said, 'She is better. Thank you very much.’ It's absolutely fabulous that he took the time to come. They work very hard—we're lucky to have them. Catherine and the family will do all of us in this country good."

Prior to touring across the city for his royal duties, the Kensington Palace dropped a heartfelt video of Princess Kate spending time with her husband and kids, along with a sweet caption about going through tough times.

Advertisement

Talking about the video, Stoneman shared, "It was a beautiful video—it made me cry.” She added, "They are humans, aren't they? Catherine has been through such a difficult time, and to see she is so loved by her family is lovely. As she said, it's all about love and being loved."

Another person from the crowd, Catherine Owens, also had a sweet conversation with the royal member. She told the prince, "I told him it's my daughter's, and that I'd brought it along for him to see a representation of Wales. And that I have to return it before bedtime. He said, 'Oh, yes. Very important.'”

Princess Kate has been progressing well and will return to the royal duties soon.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton Attend Annual War Memorial Event In November? Here’s What Reports Say