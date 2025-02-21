Did Ryan Reynolds Meet Ex-Wife Scarlett Johansson at SNL 50 Amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit? Find Out Here

The 50th anniversary special of Saturday Night Live (SNL) was a star-studded event, bringing together several celebrities to celebrate the iconic sketch show's legacy.

Among the attendees were Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, marking their first public appearance together since the onset of Lively's legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment during the filming of It Ends With Us. The complaint includes claims of inappropriate behavior by Baldoni, such as insisting on the inclusion of an explicit scene and making invasive inquiries about Lively's personal life.

Baldoni has denied these allegations and has countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist for defamation. The legal proceedings are scheduled for trial in March 2026.

Despite the ongoing legal issues, Reynolds and Lively attended the SNL 50th anniversary special together. During the event, Reynolds made a subtle joke referencing the legal dispute, which reportedly surprised Baldoni's legal team. Baldoni's attorney stated that he was astonished at Reynolds' decision to address the sensitive matter publicly.

At the same event, Scarlett Johansson, a frequent SNL host, was present to support her husband, Colin Jost, a longtime writer for the show as per Hello Magazine. Johansson participated in the night's opening sketch, a revival of The Lawrence Welk Show, while Reynolds made a cameo later in the program.

Despite their shared history, there was no public interaction between Reynolds and Johansson during the event. This lack of engagement aligns with their approach since their amicable split in 2010, after two years of marriage.

Following their divorce, both actors have occasionally reflected on their marriage. In a 2010 interview with Details magazine, Reynolds discussed the pain of divorce, stating that anyone who gets divorced go through a lot of pain and he said he doesn't want to get married again.

Contrary to this sentiment, he married Blake Lively in 2012, and the couple now shares four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

Johansson has also spoken about the challenges of their marriage. In a 2009 interview with Glamour, she stated, "I don't profess to know anything about marriage that anybody else doesn't know, or how to make it right."

Later, she mentioned the complexities of relationships between actors, stating the potential for competition and the difficulty in balancing two demanding careers.