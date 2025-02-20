Blake Lively Called Justin Baldoni ‘Creep’ in Texts to Friends While Shooting for It Ends With Us, Lawsuit Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Blake Lively referred to her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni as a “creep” in text messages to a friend while filming the movie, according to court documents filed as part of an ongoing legal battle.

According to People, Lively reportedly raised concerns about feeling uncomfortable on set in messages that were included in her amended complaint, submitted on February 18.

Her legal team claimed that on May 24, 2023, Lively and a female co-star had a conversation about feeling uneasy while working that day. Lively allegedly told her colleague she thought she might need to speak up after filming wrapped but admitted she was unsure how to handle the situation.

Later the same day, Blake Lively is said to have texted another friend, describing the atmosphere on set as tense and mentioning that she had not expected the situation to escalate the way it did.

She reportedly wrote, “I was gonna invite you to set tomorrow. These people. Whoa. … It’s like HR nuts today. The both of them. I wasn’t expecting that turn. I mean, it’s been present, but today I came home and cried.”

In the same message exchange, Lively allegedly described Baldoni and his business partner, Jamey Heath, as “creeps.” She also expressed discomfort with their behavior, writing, “Like keep your hormones to yourselves. This is not mine. I don’t want it. I don’t want [your] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It’s shocking. Clowns.”

Advertisement

The texts were presented as part of Lively’s lawsuit, which accuses Justin Baldoni, Heath, Wayfarer Studios, its co-founder Steve Sarowitz, and several public relations professionals of sexual harassment and carrying out a smear campaign against her in retaliation. All the defendants have denied the allegations.

In response, Baldoni and others have filed their own lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times, alleging defamation and extortion.

Baldoni’s legal team has argued that Lively sought to take control of the project and had set the tone for personal discussions on set. They also claimed her accusations created a media-feeding frenzy.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, issued a statement on February 19, saying his clients had provided documents and video evidence showing a different version of events. He described Lively’s amended complaint as underwhelming and criticized it for relying on unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.