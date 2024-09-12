MTV VMAs 2024 was a celebration to remember. The night was filled with some of the best performances, awards, and even moments that an award show has ever presented us with, and we’re pretty sure we aren’t getting over this one any time soon. But, one of the most essential reasons why we’re still gushing over the night was the display of fashion finesse presented, both on the red carpet and throughout the event—We’re looking at you, Megan!

However, one of the factors that made this night all the more amazing was that Buildout Hollywood celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tate McRae managed to pay tribute to some major icons with their classy outfits for the event. Let’s have a look at these unforgettable picks.

Sabrina Carpenter wore Madonna’s gown:

The singer has managed to serve some genuinely sizzling Sabrina Carpenter looks on the red carpet in the past for various events but her latest look for the VMAs was an entirely new level of iconic. She dared to go above and beyond to channel the one and only Madonna, and that too in a gown that was made for the pop star. The classy pick was a total blast from the past i.e. a floor-length silver beaded Bob Mackie dress from 1991. This statement piece was designed specifically for Madonna.

She wore the iconic look for a spectacular performance at the Academy Awards. We’re literally ready to scream ‘Bitch, I’m Sabrina!’ But, what makes this gown all the more special is the fact that it pays homage to 2 beloved Hollywood icons at the same time. This is because the original form-fitting gown with an alluring neckline and elegant train, which was crafted for Madonna, was actually inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s various gasp-worth looks from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. How fabulous is this Sabrina Carpenter style?

Megan Thee Stallion paid tribute to Beyoncé:

If we would say that MTV VMAs 2024 was visibly Megan Thee stallion’s night then we really wouldn’t be lying. She promised an unbelievable number of outfit changes and she delivered on that promise. Each outfit dawned by the diva left every audience member along with her fans gasping and swooning. We’re ready to kneel before the queen. Even her accessory choices and her makeup looks and hairstyles for every outfit were absolutely on fleek.

Among these, there was a special look that made our hearts melt. She wore a body-hugging white bodysuit with a one-shoulder style alluring neckline and a blue, red, and white design, which was clearly inspired by the American flag. Yes, this was visibly inspired by a similar body suit that was worn by Beyoncé at the Paris 2024 Olympics, while introducing Team USA. Megan added her own twist to the look with a short black bob wig and minimalistic accessories. Even her subtle makeup look was very similar to Beyoncé’s choices.

Tate McRae served up her best Britney:

The night gave us so much to fall in love with. In another such moment, Tate McRae walked the red carpet, serving a full-sleeved little black dress look that was oh-so-sheer and oh-so-fabulous. But that’s not the best part, this steal-worthy ensemble was a visible recreation of a very similar dress worn by Britney Spears about 23 years ago. The iconic diva donned the same for the MTV VMAs in 2001, which makes this Tate McRae outfit a proper red-carpet fashion recreation moment.

What makes this particular dress, entirely made of lace so memorable was the fact that this was the year when Britney left us stunned with her iconic performance of ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’. Tate chose to wear a sassy black bikini under her bold see-through dress. She also added matching heels with a radiant makeup look for this one. We honestly loved her elegant wavy hairstyle and her perfect pink lipstick.

To be honest, each one of these looks gave us a taste of iconic fashion history and that is exactly what makes them so very special. They ended up paying homage to 3 of the most beloved Hollywood icons with a display of fashion fabulousness that had us picking our jaws up off the floor.

So, what did you think of these looks? Which one of these looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

