Did You Notice Priyanka Chopra's Cameo in Nick Jonas' Latest Musical Rehearsal? Actress Twins With Husband, Turning into Cheerleader

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are still the ultimate couple goals of today's era, turning heads in style with their appearance at Joe Jonas' recent show. Nick recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Quantico actress being heartwarmingly supportive as The Last Five Years star strummed his guitar.

The Internet went abuzz when Jonas posted a photo on his Instagram Stories with Priyanka in a matching outfit. In the photo, Nick played the guitar with Priyanka standing behind him, both wearing matching brown leather jackets, white T-shirts, and loose-fitting denim.

Fans were quick to gush about the twin flames' latest viral photo, where Chopra seems to be cheering Nick on as he practices for his Broadway show.

Nick Jonas stars in Broadway's production of The Last Five Years, which follows the rise and fall of two New Yorkers in love. Directed by Whitney White, a rising author, Jamie and an aspiring actress, Cathy, navigate their love through a course of five years.

Tony Award-winning Adrienne Warren stars as Cathy while Grammy nominee Jonas takes on Jamie's role. Director White described the journey as "an unforgettable part of their lives in New York" in an interview with Vogue.

Here's how Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were twinning:

"There’s not a single place where I’ve had my heart broken more, where I’ve fallen in love more, where I’ve achieved my dreams, but also had dreams crushed. New York is the third character in this story. Not all past productions have truly, fully embraced that," she added.

With his wife, Chopra as his cheerleader, Jonas and actress Warren's performance as the doomed couple in the cult-favorite show has met with high praise and critical acclaim.

Moreover, a clip of the couple walking hand-in-hand was quick to turn into a viral sensation, showing the pair navigating through throngs of people to cheer on Nick's brother, Joe Jonas. Most recently, during the Live with Kelly and Mark show, Nick shared tidbits of his initial relationship with Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers singer mentioned being anxious to impress the Citadel actress and confessed he didn't want to mess up. The memory elicited laughter and highlighted the genuineness of the couple's initial relationship.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wed in 2018 and had their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January 2022.

