Joe Jonas Bans Phones During Live Debut of New Single Heart by Heart Ahead of Solo Album Release

Joe Jonas broke from the digital clamor on April 24 to debut his new single, Heart by Heart, in a small, phone-free show at New York City's Bleecker Street Bar. Jonas performed the track live before a tiny gathering of friends and fans hours ahead of its worldwide release at midnight.

The no-phones rule dovetailed with Jonas's own increasing sensitivity to his own screen behaviors, as per People. A self-described "chronically online" person, the 35-year-old singer relished the chance to unplug and forge a deeper connection with the people who came to see him. The plan was to be present, and visitors were instructed not to take video of segments of the performance or publish the clips on social media.

He said, "I think, once you're away from your phone for even a few hours, you're panicked sometimes — at least I am. And then you get back, and you're like, 'Okay, I'm fine, the world is still revolving, everyone was fine.'"

Jonas performed Heart by Heart at the same location. The single is the third to be released from his upcoming solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love. Jonas said he had been sitting on the music for almost a year and was relieved and thrilled to finally share it with the world.

As a chronically online person, about the phone-free crowd, he said, "I'm at fault of becoming somebody that's just in a death scroll... This is a nice reminder to just be present with your friends and family. You can shut your phone off for a few hours and hang out," adding, "I'm not mad at that either."

Music for People Who Believe in Love will be released on May 23. This new album is Joe Jonas' second solo album since Fastlife in 2011.

