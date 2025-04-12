Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Photographer Admits He Had Never Heard of Jonas Brothers

Celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik shared some hilarious behind-the-scenes anecdotes from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 2018 nuptials in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. He admitted that he had zero clue about Jonas being a global pop superstar.

The photographer, who is in his late thirties, confessed he didn't recognize Nick's stardom as a pop star at first, and as a result, there were some amusing interactions and surprising moments that he recalled with fondness.

Advertisement

Radhik revealed that prior to the wedding, he knew Nick only through his 2017 acting gig in Jumanji and did not know about his music career with his band, the Jonas Brothers, as well as his solo career. The photographer attributed this to having grown up with limited exposure to Disney programs.

Appearing in an episode of the All About Eve podcast, he said, "I grew up in the wrong era, so I was not part of the Disney childhood. I didn’t watch much TV, and whatever little I watched was Doordarshan," referring to India's state-owned public television broadcaster established in 1959.

Nonetheless, he was more aware of Priyanka's decades-long career as a Bollywood actress. He added, "I knew Priyanka Chopra, obviously. I was a huge fan."

Radhik remembered being awestruck by the Jonas family belting songs out in real time during the mehendi ceremony. He recalled loudly exclaiming his surprise at their talent without knowing that they were professional singers.

Advertisement

"The Jonas family took the mic and started singing at the mehendi, and I was like, ‘Man, these guys can sing.’ I said this out loud," he said.

The Citadel actress seemed to have believed that he was kidding, and her cousin had to step in to explain the sweet ordeal. "The bride thought I was joking. The bride’s sister had to tell me that they’re part of an actual band," Radhik said.

The photographer also complimented the couple and their family for being warm, vibrant, loving, and energetic. He also fondly recalled how Nick Jonas would always look for him during each of the grand wedding ceremonies.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra joins Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4; Filming begins early 2026