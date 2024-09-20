Director Matt Reeves Calls Colin Farrell ‘A Force Of Nature’ In The Batman Spin-Off Series The Penguin; DEETS

Matt Reeves, a cinematic genius known for his diverse range of films like Planet of the Apes Caesar Trilogy, left the world in awe with his interpretation of Gotham in 2022’s The Batman. The gritty, noir aesthetic and cinematography captured the hearts of audiences globally. Now, the anticipation is high as Reeves revisits his version of the iconic city with HBO’s limited series The Penguin.

The show centers on Colin Ferell’s Oswald Kobe, aka Penguin, and his ascent to power in the criminal underworld of Gotham. Ferell's transformation into the vicious yet cunning villain in The Batman was so profound that it earned him a plethora of praise and accolades, leading to his own spin-off series.

Speaking to Collider, the director praised Ferell’s exceptional portrayal of this complicated character and credited him with the show's success. When asked whether it was tough to talk about a show that had had a great reception, “Yeah, it's terrible,” Reeves joked. But later, he clarified, saying it was “exciting.”

“You're always worried about how something is going to be received, but so far, the reception has been excellent,” he said. However, the director had a gut feeling about the show’s fate for one and only reason — Colin Ferell. “Colin is a force of nature. He's so extraordinary and so special,” he added, exuding confidence in the show's success.

Reeves went on to praise the supporting cast for an equally enthralling performance. When Ferell put on his make-up and prosthetics, something “clicked” within him and rendered a more nuanced character than Reeves could imagine. “He becomes this character in a way, unlike anything I've ever kind of seen before. I knew at least people would be excited about that because he's so special,” the director added.

Apart from directing the 2022 hit DC film starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, he’s also been part of the franchise’s animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader. When asked about the show's future and a potential third season, Reeves neither confirmed nor denied. “There are all kinds of metrics by which that is landed upon. It's based on first-month performance, and those are meetings we have yet to have,” he teased. But he and the team are “crossing their fingers” to hear some good news.

HBO’s latest drama miniseries, The Penguin, is available to stream on Max and Jio Cinema.