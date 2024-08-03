Does Prince William's Daughter Use a Different Name at School? Find Out

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. While the summer vacation at school is coming to an end, so is their time with their parents William and Kate. Princess Charlotte and Prince George before moving to Windsor used to study at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

Now, Price George and Princess Charlotte go to Thomas's Battersea in south London. Despite having a royal status and name, Prince Williams’s kids go by a different name to get treated normally by the staff, children, and teachers of their schools. Did you know what is the name Charlotte uses at school?

Well, William’s daughter’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and her official name is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. However, it can get a bit difficult to call her like this in school. So, she follows her father, brother, and uncle Harry’s footsteps in putting her surname at the end of her name. This is why at schools she is called Charlotte Cambridge.

In the same way, George Alexander Louis’ official name is His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge but in school, he uses George Cambridge. Their father William and uncle Harry had also followed the same rule and used their father Charles’ title Wales to their names. They even used this name during their military term as well.

Now coming back to Charlotte, she doesn’t only have this name. But, Prince William and Kate Middleton call her by another nickname as it was disclosed in one of the video clips in 2019 from the Royal Chelsea Flower Show. Kate helped to design the show, and when the kids accompanied her to watch how it turned out, William had called out for his daughter to give him a push on the swing. Instead of Charlotte, he had called her ‘Mignonette’. This means "small, sweet, and delicate" or "cute" in French.

On the other hand, Princess Charlotte’s mother Kate has another name for her. During an official trip to Northern Ireland in 2019, her mommy dearest met another fellow mum Laura-Ann, who later shared their meetup on Instagram. In the caption, she claimed that Kate had called her daughter as Lottie. Laura-Ann wrote, ”She asked how old Bertie is, and I said he is four and she said, 'Oh, he's the same age as Lottie.' She calls her Lottie!"

Well, Princess Charlotte is definitely very much loved by her parents. But did you know about the difference between her official name and school name, and that it’s a family legacy? Let us know in the comments.

