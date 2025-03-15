Dolly Parton Makes Her First Public Appearance Amid Demise of Her Husband Carl Dean: ‘You Know How I Loved Him...’

Harvey Weinstein was seen flashing a toothless grin during his court appearance this week—but not out of joy. The convicted sex offender claimed the smile was meant to highlight the poor medical care at Rikers Island, where he has had multiple teeth removed. Despite his grim circumstances, Weinstein remains upbeat about his unexpected ally, right-wing pundit Candace Owens, who has been publicly defending him.

Speaking from prison, Weinstein, 72, described Rikers as a “horrible place” and revealed that prison medics had extracted his teeth due to inadequate healthcare. His requests to visit his personal dentist were denied.

Meanwhile, he expressed admiration for Owens, who was named “Antisemite of the Year” by watchdog group Stop Antisemitism, but has been arguing for his innocence on her podcast. “My views are completely different from hers,” Weinstein admitted, but called her “tough and tenacious,” adding, “I’ve never seen anything like it… the woman is going to be a superstar.”

Weinstein recalled his initial skepticism when Owens approached him, citing his strong ties to the Anti-Defamation League. “I tried to talk her out of it,” he said, but was impressed by her investigative work. Owens, a vocal critic of the #MeToo movement, has questioned the fairness of Weinstein’s convictions, saying, “Now I’m beginning to wonder if our courtrooms have been politicized.”

Weinstein’s retrial on rape and sexual misconduct charges is set to begin on April 15. He is being defended by a team of high-profile attorneys, including Arthur Aidala, Jennifer Bonjean, and Michael Cibella. Despite his legal battles, he remains engaged with the entertainment industry, sharing that he watched the Oscars and was “thrilled” for his ex-wife Georgina Chapman and her partner, Oscar winner Adrien Brody.

As Weinstein continues to appeal his conviction in California, he says he has spent his time in prison reading hundreds of books, including classics like The Catcher in the Rye and A Farewell to Arms. He even claims he still has “a couple movies left” in him, though he acknowledges that his priority, if released, would be spending time with his children. However, legal experts suggest his upcoming trial—not his Hollywood comeback—will be the real focus, with attorney Gloria Allred emphasizing that the only “explosive” moment would be if Weinstein chooses to testify under oath.