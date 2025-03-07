Dolly Parton Pays Emotional Tribute to Her Late Husband of 58 Years; Releases Heartfelt New Song

Dolly Parton has paid a touching tribute to her late husband, Carl Dean, who passed away on March 3 in Nashville at the age of 82.

The country music legend, 79, posted a new song called If You Hadn't Been There as a tribute to their long-lasting love.

Reflecting on their 58-year marriage, Parton described their relationship as an abiding love that continues through memory and song. Alongside a photo of the couple from earlier years, she expressed her deep fondness for Carl and dedicated the song to him.

Parton wrote on Instagram, "I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."

The ballad conveys the unending support and affection Carl gave throughout their life together. In the lyrics, the Jolene singer reflects on his presence during life's turning points, expressing gratitude for his unwavering love and support.

Musicians like Kacey Musgraves, Diplo, Lainey Wilson, and others shared their condolences and celebrated their love in the comments section.

Khloé Kardashian, who is a die-hard fan of Dolly, also dropped a bunch of red heart emojis to celebrate the new song, which is a testament to Parton and Dean's love story.

Parton's musical tribute came after her public acknowledgment of Carl's death on March 6, where she thanked fans, friends, and family for their outpouring of support. She mentioned how she was comforted by the fact that Carl was at peace now, reiterating her abiding love for him.

Their romance started in 1964 when Parton, fresh from arriving in Nashville, met Carl. Though he stayed out of the limelight during her ascent to stardom, his unwavering support was the foundation of their marriage. Despite keeping a low profile, Carl Dean and Dolly Parton enjoyed a simple and enduring love.