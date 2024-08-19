Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Pictures Of Taylor Swift Fans Supporting Him Amidst 2024 Presidential Campaign

Donald Trump's recent social media activity suggests he may be seeking Taylor Swift's support. The former U.S. president, who is running for the seat once again in 2024, falsely claimed an endorsement from the pop titan by posting a string of AI-generated images to his Truth Social account on Sunday, August 16.

One of the said pictures depicts a photoshopped image of the Bad Blood singer dressed in an Uncle Sam-style outfit with text reading, “TAYLOR SWIFT WANTS YOU TO VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP.” Additionally, per Consequence.net, Trump shared a fake news article that falsely claimed Swifties are turning to the Republican Party following a recent terror plot targeting Swift’s concert in Vienna, Austria. Trump captioned his collage of posts with the words, “I accept.”

It is worth noting that Taylor Swift has not endorsed any candidate for president in the 2024 election. In 2020, however, the singer endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, telling V Magazine that what America needs the most is leadership that recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.

Swift also expressed concerns over Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, as well as his stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.

Advertisement

Trump, for his part, in an interview with Variety editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh for his book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, questioned Swift’s political stance, saying it surprises him that a country star can be successful while being liberal.

Elsewhere, during his posting spree on Sunday, Trump shared a doctored image of Harris addressing a crowd of communists at the upcoming Democratic convention while also claiming that the Democratic presidential candidate’s gatherings were receiving a lesser turnout than what her campaign projected.

For whatever it's worth, recent polls show Harris gaining ground on Trump in key battleground states, even leading him nationally by three percent in a poll that included third-party candidates.

Swift, meanwhile, is currently in the UK for her massively successful Eras Tour. Malala Yousafzai attended her Wembley show on August 17 alongside her husband, Asser Malik, and her few close friends.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Really Threaten To Leave US If Donald Trump Win 2024 Elections? Find Out