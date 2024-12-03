Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence to Transition from Friends and Co-Stars to Family as Their Kids Announce Engagement

The two big names in the Hollywood film industry, Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy, are soon going to be one big happy family. The star’s kids, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, recently took social media by shock as they announced their engagement.

The big news comes almost three years after they started dating. Both Eric and Jasmin jointly shared a video clip on Instagram where the son of Eddie Murphy was seen proposing to Lawrence in front of a heart-shaped light.

The highly intriguing and sweet moment even had Eric Benét's, Spend My Life With You, being played in the background. This amazing moment was shot in a room full of lit candles, where both the celebrity kids were even seen twinning, wearing all black.

In the video clip, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence were seen embracing each other and giving sweet kisses as the former popped the question.

As seen in the social media post of Jasmin Lawrence, she first had the date “11.27.2024” followed by words that expressed how she felt in that moment.

“We’re engaged!!” Jasmin Lawrence exclaimed in the caption, adding that God had blessed them both by making them fall in “love that feels like destiny.”

As she expressed that she, along with Eric Lawrence, is super excited for the next chapter in their lives, Jasmin Lawrence also thanked all those who helped the couple have a beautiful moment.

For those who do not know, the couple first made headlines back in June 2021 when they announced their relationship on Instagram. This was when Jasmin wished Eric on his birthday on the said social media platform.

The birthday post by Jasmin read, "Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!"

Soon the couple made public appearances and posted even more lovely moments on social media.

